UDMR's Klemen Hunor: We support variant with PM by rotation - Nicolae Ciuca first, then a Social Democrat

UDMR (Democratic Union of Hungarians of Romania) supports Nicolae Ciuca as prime minister for a year and a half, after which a PSD (Social Democratic Party) representative will be appointed to lead the government, the chair of the Union, Kelemen Hunor, announced on Monday, agerpres reports.

"We all agreed to go on this variant of prime minister by rotation: for the next year and a half it will be Nicolae Ciuca, then a PSD prime minister. When we have such a large majority in Parliament, beyond the very topical issues, we must think about what we are doing for Romania in the long run, what reforms we want to make, and I said that, from our point of view, we are obliged to make more consistent reforms, including revising the Constitution in a few points, but we did not go into details. We have the duty to come up with long-term development projects," Kelemen Hunor said at the end of consultations with President Klaus Iohannis.