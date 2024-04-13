Ukraine leads Romania 2-0 in Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers

Ukraine leads Romania 2-0 in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers, after Elina Svitolina (WTA's 18th) defeated Jaqueline Cristian (WTA's 75th) 6-3, 7-5 on Friday in the second singles rubber of the Fernandina Beach (Florida) event, told Agerpres.

Also, in the first singles match, Romanian Ana Bogdan (WTA's 64th) lost to Lesia Tsurenko (WTA's 42nd) 3-6, 6-2,6-0.

The third singles match is scheduled on Saturday, starting 19:00 Romania time, between Ana Bogdan and Svitolina, and the last singles duel will oppose Jaqueline Cristian and Lesia Tsurenko. The Ukrainian emerged victorious 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 in their only direct encounter, in 2021, in the Linz Open quarterfinals.

The doubles match will see twins Lyudmyla and Nadiia Kichenok face off against the duo Mara Gae/Anca Todoni.

Team Romania's non-playing captain Horia Tecau invited to the squad Ana Bogdan, Jaqueline Cristian, Anca Todoni, Mara Gae, as well as Simona Halep, who withdrew in the meantime due to an injury.

The Ukrainian team, headed by non-playing captain Mikhail Filima, includes Elina Svitolina, Lesia Tsurenko, Yuliia Starodubtseva, Lyudmyla Kichenok, and Nadiia Kichenok.

Romania and Ukraine have met four times so far, and the tricolors lead 3-1.