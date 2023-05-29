Unemployment rate drops to 2.92% in April.

The unemployment rate registered at the national level was, in April 2023, 2.92%, lower than that of the previous month by 0.1 percentage points, the National Employment Agency (ANOFM) informs on Monday in a press release.

The total number of unemployed at the end of April 2023 was 229,116 people, lower by 7,610 people compared to the one registered at the end of the previous month.

Of the total number of registered unemployed, 40,310 were unemployed with benefits and 188,806 without benefits. The number of unemployed people with benefits decreased by 2,712 people, and the number of unemployed people without benefits by 4,898 people, compared to the previous month.

By residence, the number of unemployed at the end of April is presented as follows: 64,240 unemployed come from urban areas and 164,876 unemployed come from rural areas.

The number of unemployed women on April 30, 2023 was 108,627 people, while the number of unemployed men was 120,489 people.

Most of the unemployed were between 40 and 49 years old (56,961), followed by those over 55 years old (47,075), at the other end were people between 25 and 29 years old (16,143).

Regarding the structure of unemployment according to the level of education, the unemployed without education and those with primary education have a significant share in the total number of unemployed registered in the ANOFM records (29.83%). The unemployed with secondary education level represent 33.43% of the total number of registered unemployed, and those with university education 4.32%.