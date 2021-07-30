Unemployment rate drops to 5.2 pct in June

The unemployment rate recorded in Romania, at the level of the month of June, has dropped 0.3 percentage points compared to the previous month, down to 5.2 pct, shows the data published, Friday, by the National Institute for Statistics (INS).

According to the official statistic, the number of unemployed persons with ages between 15 and 75, estimated in the analyzed period, was of 425,000 persons, dropping from 449,000 persons.

By sex, the unemployment rate for men exceeded that of women by 0.3 percentage points, the respective values being 5.3 pct of males and 5 pct of females.

For adult persons (25-74 years old), the unemployment rate was estimated at 4.2 pct for the month of June 2021, of which 4.3 pct in the case of men and 4.2 pct in the case of women.

The number of unemployed persons aged 25-74 represented 76.8 pct of the total number of unemployed persons estimated for the month of June 2021.