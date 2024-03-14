Unemployment rate in Bucharest falls slightly in February to 0.85%

The unemployment rate registered in Bucharest was 0.85% in February 2024, down from 0.86% in the previous month, data from the Municipal Employment Agency (AMOFM) show

According to the source, out of a total of 10,715 persons registered in the records of AMOFM Bucharest, 1,750 were beneficiaries of unemployment allowance, and 8,965 were unpaid persons.

According to AMOFM, the structure of registered persons by level of employment, established by profiling, is as follows: 1,775 people very difficult to employ, 3,495 hard to employ, 2,972 medium employable and 2,473 are easily employable.