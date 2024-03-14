Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

Unemployment rate in Bucharest falls slightly in February to 0.85%

calculator somaj tehnic
somaj tehnic

The unemployment rate registered in Bucharest was 0.85% in February 2024, down from 0.86% in the previous month, data from the Municipal Employment Agency (AMOFM) show

According to the source, out of a total of 10,715 persons registered in the records of AMOFM Bucharest, 1,750 were beneficiaries of unemployment allowance, and 8,965 were unpaid persons.

According to AMOFM, the structure of registered persons by level of employment, established by profiling, is as follows: 1,775 people very difficult to employ, 3,495 hard to employ, 2,972 medium employable and 2,473 are easily employable.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.