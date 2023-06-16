Unemployment rate in Bucharest remains at 1 pct in May

The unemployment rate in Bucharest remained at 1% in May, and as many as 12,244 unemployed persons, of whom 7,021 women, were in the records of the Bucharest Municipal Employment Agency (AMOFM).

According to an AMOFM press release, 1,088 of the registered unemployed were collecting unemployment benefit and 11,156 were not drawing any unemployment benefits. By residence, all of them are from urban areas.

Unemployed persons with high school education have the highest share in the total number of unemployed registered in the records of AMOFM Bucharest (35.10%), followed by those with higher education (26.05%) and 17.63% with secondary education. The unemployed who have graduated from vocational school/arts and crafts account for 17.35% of the total registered unemployed, those with post-secondary education account for 3.14% of the total, and those with primary education and without education, 0.73%.

By level of employability, established by profiling, 2,076 persons are very hard to employ, 4,265 are hard to employ, 3,225 are averagely employable, and 2,678 are easily employable. AGERPRES