UniCredit Bank teams up with Romanian gov't to implement SME development national programmes

UniCredit Bank has been selected by the Romanian Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism (MAT) as a partner credit institution for the implementation of the country's national programmes to stimulate the start-up and development of SMEs in 2022-2027, the bank announced on Friday.

Under the Start-Up Nation - Romania 2022 national programme, UniCredit can provide to selected beneficiaries accounts dedicated to the measures established by MAT Order 1,111 of June 28, 2022, pre-funding solutions to cover expenses related to the eligible project or investment loans securing project co-funding. In addition, access is provided to transaction offers that include current accounts and the most up-to-date digital solutions.

Thus, the bank's Creativ and GeniusIMM transactional packages offered to corporate clients and entities without a legal personality, include up to three free qualified digital certificates that can be used immediately both for signing documents in relation to business partners or public institutions, as well as to electronically sign documents related to accessing the programme in relation to MAT.

UniCredit Bank's bridging loan can finance up to 100% of the de-minimis aid, and an investment loan for co-funding can cover up to 100% of the co-funding. Interest on all offerings is ROBOR 6M plus a margin of 2.5%. A commission fee of 0.5% of the loan and an administration commission of 1% of the credit value are charged.

"We are happy to be able to support and facilitate this programme, which has generated a great interest among SMEs, for which access to such non-refundable financial aid is essential right now. UniCredit Bank was and will continue to be partners in the effort to support the economy, and also to the segment of small and medium-sized enterprises. We continue to stand by the entrepreneurs, supporting them in their efforts and providing tools appropriate to the general economic context and access to modern digital solutions," says UniCredit Bank Retail Executive Vice President Antoaneta Curteanu.

According to the programme implementation procedure, the financial allowance to start-ups is up to 100,000 lei/beneficiary for applicants who undertake the creation and maintenance of one job or 200,000 lei/beneficiary for applicants who undertake the creation and maintenance of two jobs under the programme.

UniCredit Bank is part of the UniCredit Group, a pan-European commercial bank offering services in Italy, Germany, Central and Eastern Europe. AGERPRES