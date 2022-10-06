 
     
UNTOLD 2023, between August 3-6, puts first 10,000 subscriptions on sale

untold 2022

The organizers of the UNTOLD festival announced on Thursday that the 2023 edition will take place between August 3 and 6 and that the first 10,000 subscriptions are on sale, told Agerpres.

"UNTOLD fans can buy tickets for the 2023 edition today, at 14:00. The organizers have prepared the first 10,000 tickets at a special price, 109 euros plus taxes, for fans who register on untold.com. Tens of thousands of people have already registered and hope to be among the lucky ones who now secure entry to one of the biggest festivals in the world," a press release from the organizers says.

According to the source, the 2023 edition will bring "bands for the first time for Romania, apart from the best DJs in the world".

