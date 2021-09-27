Ursula von der Leyen: European Commission greenlights Romania's National Recovery, Resilience Plan

The European Commission is giving the greenlight to Romania's National Plan for Recovery and Resilience, said the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, during a joint press conference with President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Florin Citu.

Today, the European Commission is giving the greenlight to Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan. This is following a meticulous evaluation and a very good cooperation and I want to congratulate you for this and thank you for your cooperation, said the head of the Community executive.

She added that Romania's Plan answered some "very exigent criteria". AGERPRES