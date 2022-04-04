US Ambassador to UN says Russians committed war crimes in Ukraine and they must be held accountable

The Russians and Vladimir Putin have committed 'war crimes' in Ukraine and they must be held accountable, the US Ambassador to UN, Linda Thomas-Greenefield, told a press conference held in Bucharest on Monday.

Speaking for the US, she said Vladimir Putin and the other Russians involved in his campaign committed war crimes in Ukraine, and that they all must be held responsible.

She added that Russia's propaganda denies everything that happens in Ukraine by saying that all the images and stories about the situation in Ukraine are fake. This is what the Russian propaganda says, she insisted, while showing, at the same time, that the journalists know the truth, the people in Ukraine who live and suffer know the truth, the same as the Ukrainians who are taking refuge in Romania and other countries, which means that Russia can go on with its lies and propaganda while everybody else sees the truth, the facts speaking for themselves.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield underscored that Russia is now being isolated in the UN Security Council and that, even with their right of veto, the Russians cannot cancel the unity that the Security Council created for itself, and the entire UN General Assembly, in fact. They can continue with the propaganda but nobody will listen to them and believe what they say, said the US diplomat, Agerpres.ro informs.