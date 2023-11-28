 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

USA Visa Facilitation program expedites visa process for Romanian higher education teaching staff

viza sua

The USA Visa Facilitation program - an initiative belonging to the U.S. Embassy in Bucharest in partnership with the Government of Romania, with the support of the National Council of Rectors (CNR) - is in place for one year until October 1, 2024, allowing Romanian higher education teachers who seek B1/B2 visas for business or tourism purposes to expedite the visa process, the CNR informs in a release.

"The USA Visa Facilitation program is a service that prioritizes visa interview appointments and is available for higher education teaching staff and their family members, specifically spouses and children. This major facility can be accessed by both individuals who already plan to travel to the United States of America, and those who do not yet have such concrete travel plans, but who may need a visa in the future. The program can also be accessed for the renewal of the existing visa," the release states.

The eligibility criteria for the USA Visa Facilitation program include: having Romanian citizenship and being a teacher in a Romanian higher education institution; not having been denied entry to the U.S. in the past; a clear tax and criminal record for both the applying teaching staff and their spouse. The program is run through the Romanian-American University and applicants can ask for information at viza.sua@rau.ro.

The USA Visa Facilitation is part of a national project aimed at Romania's inclusion in the US Visa Waiver Program, the CNR said.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.