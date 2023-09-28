USR draft on extended confiscation prolongation

Save Romania Union (USR) proposes a bill that would extend the period for extended confiscation so that criminals "no longer enjoy" illegally acquired wealth, told Agerpres,

"USR wants the assets made through crime to be returned to the state budget and has submitted a bill that improves the mechanism of extended confiscation and gives the National Agency for the Administration of Seized Assets (ANABI) the power to document and track the assets of criminals. Romania has legislation on extended confiscation, but practice has shown that we have too few prosecutors, with too much workload to be able to deal with the prosecution and conviction of criminals, but also with the prosecution and confiscation of their assets," reads a USR press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

According to the draft, the period in which extended confiscation can be made is extended, so that the National Agency for the Administration of Seized Assets (ANABI) can document and trace the assets of criminals and request extended confiscation.