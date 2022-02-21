USR files draft on VAT cut from 19 to 5pct on gasoline, diesel and LPG

The opposition Save Romania Union (USR) on Monday filed a draft law on reducing fuel prices by cutting the VAT from 19 to 5 percent for gasoline, diesel and LPG, MP Cristina Pruna announced.Pruna said Poland had recently enforced the measure on cutting the VAT to 8 percent for fuel and reduced the VAT to zero percent for a series of basic products.
USR MP Claudiu Nasui underscored that the state was the main beneficiary of price increases and mentioned that Romanians were confronted with a decline in purchasing power.
USR MP Denisa Neagu highlighted that cutting VAT would generate an immediate reduction in prices. She voiced hope the draft were approved in an emergency procedure. AGERPRES