USR files draft on VAT cut from 19 to 5pct on gasoline, diesel and LPG

The opposition Save Romania Union (USR) on Monday filed a draft law on reducing fuel prices by cutting the VAT from 19 to 5 percent for gasoline, diesel and LPG, MP Cristina Pruna announced.

Pruna said Poland had recently enforced the measure on cutting the VAT to 8 percent for fuel and reduced the VAT to zero percent for a series of basic products.USR MP Claudiu Nasui underscored that the state was the main beneficiary of price increases and mentioned that Romanians were confronted with a decline in purchasing power.USR MP Denisa Neagu highlighted that cutting VAT would generate an immediate reduction in prices. She voiced hope the draft were approved in an emergency procedure. AGERPRES