USR makes legislative proposal to have local elections organised in two days

USR (Save Romania Union) Senator Florina Presada on Friday submitted a legislative proposal saying that the local elections this year should be organised in two days, to give thus the possibility to as many voters as possible to come to the polling stations, in the context of the pandemic.

According to the USR, the elections should be held on Saturday, September 26, and Sunday, September 27, from 7.00 am to 9.00 pm."We need to agree on this as soon as possible, in order to have a safe vote on September 27. This is what Romanians want, as according to a recent opinion poll: 63 of the respondents, no matter what party they sympathized with, said more than one day of the vote will be better in terms of safety during this time, while 82 per cent of the Romanians with a right to vote said an increase in the number of polling stations would be desirable," said Presada, according to a press release sent by the USR sent to AGERPRES on Friday.