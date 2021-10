USR PLUS Chairman Ciolos: Setting ourselves as a goal winning presidential, local and parliamentary elections

We must set ourselves as a goal winning the presidential, local and parliamentary elections, freshly elected USR PLUS Chairman Dacian Ciolos said on Friday.

"I think we have proven that we can summon the maturity and wisdom to carry through a democratic process. I find the massive participation in the vote is very important, this shows that USR PLUS members believe in this merger project and validate it by participating in these elections. (...) We've had some notifications and complaints, a part have already been settled, others will be, I think it is important to clear up things, we will learn and draw the consequences from the experience of this process, because I'd like us to have many such opportunities in the future. (...) USR PLUS will have an important role to play in the next period, we must set ourselves as a goal winning the presidential, the local and parliamentary elections," Ciolos said at the USR PLUS headquarters.