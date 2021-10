USR PLUS' Ciolos: PNL has first to clarify the situation; we can't talk to pieces of PNL

National chairman of the Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) alliance Dacian Ciolos says the National Liberal Party (PNL) has to clarify the situation and come up with a proposal in the aftermath of the no-confidence vote, as no talks will be held "with pieces of PNL."

"We are waiting to see what PNL wants and who the decision maker is inside PNL. A majority can be built with PNL, as such. I believe that first, inside PNL, they have to clarify the situation and come up with a proposal. And after they have a pick, we can discuss our position. We cannot go haggle with parts of PNL. We have had our own internal elections, and you can see that we have a clear, unitary, consistent position. First, we line up inside the party, and then we come up and tell you what the position of USR PLUS is. I think that would be natural and normal for PNL as well," Ciolos told a news briefing at the Parliament House.