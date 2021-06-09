USR PLUS condemns the aggression against the mayor of Sector 1, Clotilde Armand

USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party) condemns the aggression that took place on Wednesday morning against the mayor of district 1 of the Capital City, Clotilde Armand, opining that she disturbed the interest groups "subscribed to public money."

"USR PLUS condemns the unacceptable violence against Clotilde Armand this morning, violence fueled by the media lynching to which the mayor of Sector 1 was subjected since taking office. Clotilde Armand disturbed the interest groups subscribed to public money and, therefore, in recent weeks, she has been harassed more and more aggressively: stalking in front of her house, garbage bags thrown on City Hall steps, fake news on home television, threats of dismissal referendums, and now physical assault. This morning, at a traffic light, a man punched her car and even tried to open the car door," USR representatives wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

According to the same source, Clotilde Armand "continues the fight, having honest people on her side.""It's a long road, but we will not be intimidated in any way! We have assumed this fight and we will continue it, without any exception! Clotilde, we are with you!," added the same source.