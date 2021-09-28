USR PLUS MPs to vote first censure motion put to vote

USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity alliance) lawmakers will vote on the first motion of censure that will be put to the vote, spokesman Ionut Mosteanu announced on Tuesday, agerpres reports.

Mosteanu specified that the National Bureau of USR PLUS has mandated the alliance's representatives in the Standing Bureaus of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies to support any motion of censure, of USR PLUS and AUR (Alliance of the Union of Romania) or the one filed by the PSD (Social Democratic Party), which gets a vote.

"Every day with (Prime Minister, ed. n.) Florin Citu is a lost day for Romania. We note that PNL (National Liberal {arty, ed. n.) did not consider the request of USR PLUS to withdraw Florin Citu and at this moment the only instrument we have at hand is the vote of no confidence. Florin Citu will leave, being dismissed by no confidence vote. Florin Citu's days at the Victoria Palace are now being counted. We will see which motion gets first to the vote and the USR PLUS MPs will vote on the first motion that reaches the vote," Mosteanu said in a statement to the press at the Parliament Palace.