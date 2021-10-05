USR PLUS not giving carte blanche to minority gov't

The Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) alliance, is not giving carte blanche to any minority government, chairman Dacian Ciolos said on Tuesday.

At a news briefing at the Parliament House, Ciolos said that USR PLUS will endorse a government that undertakes the necessary reforms, and the party's presence in the Cabinet is a guarantee that the agenda will be implemented.

"At the moment, we are not giving carte blanche to any minority government. (...) We have the maturity to talk very concretely with serious people. It is important for us that the country be governed. Serious people can rely on USR PLUS," he said.C iolos added that USR PLUS does not raise the issue of removing President Klaus Iohannis from office.