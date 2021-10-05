 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

USR PLUS not giving carte blanche to minority gov't

USR PLUS
usr plus

The Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) alliance, is not giving carte blanche to any minority government, chairman Dacian Ciolos said on Tuesday.

At a news briefing at the Parliament House, Ciolos said that USR PLUS will endorse a government that undertakes the necessary reforms, and the party's presence in the Cabinet is a guarantee that the agenda will be implemented.

"At the moment, we are not giving carte blanche to any minority government. (...) We have the maturity to talk very concretely with serious people. It is important for us that the country be governed. Serious people can rely on USR PLUS," he said.

C iolos added that USR PLUS does not raise the issue of removing President Klaus Iohannis from office.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.