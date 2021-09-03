 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

USR PLUS submits no-confidence motion against PM Citu

Inquam Photos - George Călin
Inquam Dacian Cioloș Dan Barna Ciolos Barna

USR PLUS Co-Chairman Dan Barna announced on Friday the failure of governing coalition negotiations, as each formation maintained its point of view and no common ground could be reached.

"The no-confidence motion has just been submitted," Barna said in a statement at the Palace of Parliament.

He added that USR PLUS ministers will resign at the beginning of next week.

USR PLUS Co-Chairman Dacian Ciolos stressed that the party wants to continue to be part of the governing coalition, along with PNL and UDMR, but under another Prime Minister.

"We can no longer work with Prime Minister Citu because he no longer inspires confidence," Ciolos said.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.