USR PLUS to back motion of censure against PM Florin Citu

The Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) alliance in the ruling coalition says it is withdrawing its political endorsement of Prime Minister Florin Citu, whom it reproaches of "having thrown the country into political crisis."

"USR PLUS has not agreed with and will never agree to public money robbery, in any form of government. We are asking the coalition to take note of the lack of a majority to support the Citu Cabinet and demanding the urgent start of negotiations inside the coalition for the appointment of a new prime minister. In the event that the coalition talks fail to come up with a proposal for a new prime minister, USR PLUS will back a motion of censure against the Citu Government," reads a press statement released by USR PLUS.

According to the statement, Stelian Ion is the USR PLUS pick for the future government in order to move judiciary reform forward."Minister Stelian Ion is the USR PLUS pick for the future government and has all our support for the continuation of judiciary reform, including the abolition of the SIIJ [special judiciary section dealing with justice crimes] and the appointments of chief prosecutors, all interrupted by the irresponsibility of Prime Minister Citu," USR PLUS points out.The alliance's National Bureau decided to convene their Political Committee on September 11.