USR PLUS urges President Iohannis not to stall for time and mediate crisis

The USR PLUS National Bureau said on Tuesday that it had taken note with "unpleasant surprise" of the fact that President Klaus Iohannis was "in no hurry" to hold consultations with parliamentary parties and urged the head of state ''not to stall for time."

"The USR National Bureau took note with unpleasant surprise that President Klaus Iohannis allowed the hasty, chaotic and ill-conceived actions of former Prime Minister Florin Citu to remove USR from government, but is in no hurry to hold consultations with the parties. It is clear that the rapid organization of consultations and the appointment of a prime minister capable of creating a majority are the only way to quickly resolve this political crisis. USR PLUS urges the President of Romania not to stall for time and to mediate this crisis politically", shows a press release of the party.

President Klaus Iohannis announced on Tuesday that he will convene parliamentary parties and formations for consultations next week, after the censure motion initiated by PSD against the Citu Government was adopted by the joint plenary sitting of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies. He said he would meet with the parties next week to give them time to find "mature" approaches.