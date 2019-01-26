USR's Barna doesn't rule out possible endorsement of Ciolos's candidacy in presidential elections

The Save Romania Union (USR) doesn't rule out the possibility to support PLUS Chairman Dacian Ciolos as candidate for Romania's presidency, if they make an alliance with this political formation, USR leader Dan Barna pointed out on Sunday.

If no alliance is made for the presidential elections, USR will have an own candidate.

Asked if the USR will support former PM Dacian Ciolos in a candidacy for Romania's presidency, Dan Barna said: "This is a decision that could be made by a political committee at the time, if we reach the situation of that decision."

Barna pointed out that he agrees with Ciolos, who said on Saturday that PLUS must give back "consistency" to the president mandate, not only through the candidate it will propose, but also through the manner in which it sees the restructuring of the state.

"The president institution, its prerogatives must be defined so that it matters and it reflects that the president is the man with the highest democratic legitimacy in the Romanian state," Barna said.

USR also takes into account having an own candidate in the presidential elections, if no electoral alliance is made, says Barna.

USR discussed the strategy for the elections to the EP in Sibiu this weekend, with almost 600 USR members attending the meeting, according to Dan Barna.

