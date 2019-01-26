 
     
President Iohannis signs decree decorating some Holocaust survivors

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Iohannis decorare Invictus Palatul Cotroceni

President Klaus Iohannis signed the decree on decorating some Holocaust survivors, the Presidential Administration announced on Sunday.


"In sign of special respect for the affliction suffered during the Second World War, for the high moral sense they have shown throughout their lives, as well as for the efforts made to keep alive the memory of the victims of the Holocaust - a tragedy that humanity must never know again, the President of Romania has conferred the following: The National Order "Faithful Service" in the rank of Knight to Mrs. Davidits Rachel, Mrs. Pardau Lea, Mr. Schwartz Paul, Mrs. Segal Sandra, Mr. Shai Meir, Mrs. Szinetar Judita Agneta and Mrs. Vainer Anette," says a press release sent to AGERPRES.

Also, according to the quoted source, the head of state has awarded Andrei Klein with the National Medal "The Faithful Service" 3rd Class.

