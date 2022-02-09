USR supports sanctions against violence, but not those which would block parliamentary transparency

The Save Romania Union (USR) supports the sanctions against those who resort to violence, but not those that provide for blocking transparency and the right to broadcast images or parliamentary debates, said, on Wednesday, the deputy chair of the party, Dan Barna.

"The problem is that once again, a pretext - that of the violence of Mr. [George] Simion and those from this pro-Russian extremist party, in order to block transparency. Last night the draft law provided for blocking the press' access to the committee debates. Through the amendments that my colleagues, the USR deputies in the Regulations Committee, brought this morning, the elimination of this excessively abusive matter was successful. In equal measure, though, there are a lot of regulations that limit transparency. With this we cannot agree," Barna told a press conference, at the Parliament Palace.

He mentioned that, since entering the Legislative, the USR representatives have broadcast, in turn, recordings from parliamentary debates.

According to him, the sanctions by which an entire parliamentary group is blocked "can always be used" against parties that are in legitimate opposition.

The National Liberal Party (PNL), the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), and the group of national minorities have proposed, on Tuesday, a bill to amend the Rules of the Chamber of Deputies, banning the live broadcast or recording by deputies or other persons of sessions in the plenum, in the Standing Bureaus, leaders' committees or regular committees. The amendment also bans MPs from using physical violence, insults or invectives towards another MP.

The bill was amended by the Regulations Committee and will be debated on Wednesday in the plenum.