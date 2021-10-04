USR's Dragu: We will certainly vote on the motion; all our lawmakers will be in the chamber

Senate Chair Anca Dragu of the Save Romania Union (USR), minor at rule, said on Monday that all USR lawmakers will be in the chamber on Tuesday to vote on a motion of censure initiated by the opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD), adding that the party did not make a decision yet whether the vote will be open or not.

"We will certainly vote for this motion, because we believe that we can no longer continue with this government (...). Yes, everyone will come to the chamber, there are no signs that some colleagues would not come. I think every party thinks that maybe there are some who can't come for medical reasons, but yes, all our lawmakers will be in the chamber. We have not decided yet [whether or not the vote will be open], but there is no reason for me to doubt all my colleagues will vote on the motion as we have discussed and stated publicly," Dragu said at the end of a meeting of the Senate's Standing Bureau.

She added that "probably" the motion will succeed, the government will be dismissed and consultations with President Klaus Iohannis will come later.