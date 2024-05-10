USR's Drula: Iohannis betrayed Romanians' votes by giving government away to PSD

National leader of the Save Romania Union (USR) Catalin Drula said on Thursday in Timisoara that President Klaus Iohannis, "betrayed" the votes of the Romanians who elected him ten years ago, as he gave the government away to the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and its leader Marcel Ciolacu and now the people are disappointed.

"Iohannis betrayed those votes and gave the government away to PSD and Ciolacu, and now people are disappointed, because the National Liberal Party (PNL) and PSD lied to them, allied themselves at rule, promised stability and development, and what did they give back? Higher taxes, corruption, price hikes and uncertainty. I want us to go campaigning by telling people with confidence that we will not let them steal our future. Romania can be governed well. When we were at rule, we made the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), the biggest modernisation programme of the country since 1989. There are EUR 28 billion for schools, hospitals, motorways, railways, investments with the money allocated for each. The PNRR is our chance to catch up with the western nations. It is the true blueprint of the country, and it was created by USR," Drula told a Europe Day political rally.

The USR leader added that, in Timisoara, local Mayor Dominic Fritz said stop to the clans and recovered the lands in the city centre for Timisoara, not succumbing to threats, and together with Alin Nica organised the European Capital of Culture TM2023.

According to him, the United Right Alliance is "an honest and strong alternative" to the PSD-PNL coalition.

"No matter how many dossiers Gorghiu is drawing up, no matter how many institutions she controls, we will still win here, in Timisoara, Timis County, Bucharest City, and also Brasov County and Bacau County. We have established the United Right Alliance to offer people an honest and strong alternative to the PSD-PNL coalition. It's easy to choose in Romania. It's very clear. On one side there is the left and we know well what the left offered us in Romania: budgetary debauchery, theft, justice put under control, regress of democracy. PSD-PNL is the left-wing version. On the other side is the United Right, the right-wing pole created for a modern Romania, which consists of three parties, but which has millions of Romanians behind it who want their country to have a future."

AGERPRES