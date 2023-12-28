USR's Mosteanu: PM Ciolacu turns into a South American dicator when he has the power

Leader of the USR (Save Romania Union) deputies Ionut Mosteanu on Thursday said that Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu showed that when he has the power "he has the reflexes of a South American dictator."

"Last night, Marcel Ciolacu dismissed the head of the State Secretariat for Revolutionaries, the very man who while ago rejected his request to officially become a fighter with special merits in the Revolution. A rather gray story from Buzau this is, a story that doesn't add up, and which was documented by the press leaving many question marks behind. Ciolacu challenged the man's decision in court, with January 11 as deadline, but he did not wait until January 11 to dismiss the secretary of state appointed by Ciuca, by his own partner, Ciuca. Like a popular saying says 'give a man power and you will see his character. Ciolacu showed us that when he has power he has the reflexes of a South American dictator. He has all the power now and, 34 years after the Revolution, we see a man with power in the state who uses power to solve his personal matters," said Mosteanu, at the Parliament Palace, Agerpres informs.

He mentioned that at this point Marcel Ciolacu "behaves worse than Dragnea.

"At this point, the Social Democrats (members of the Social Democratic Party - PSD) have returned to the Dragnea [former chairman of this political party - editor's note] era, after efforts were made for years to distance themselves from the bad habits of Liviu Dragnea and those around him. This does not surprise us, because we know how close Marcel Ciolacu and Liviu Dragnea used to be. The fact that PNL and Ciuca say nothing shows their complicity in this robbery, shows that they are totally subordinate to Ciolacu, shows that they no longer have any kind of backbone," Mosteanu said.