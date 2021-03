More than 2,000,000 people have been immunised against COVID-19 in Romania, the RO Vaccination platform announced on Wednesday, as reported by AGERPRES.

"This morning, at 10.00 am, we exceeded the threshold of 2,000,000 people vaccinated against COVID-19. From December 27, 2020 and until today, 3,050,742 doses have been administered," a message on the Facebook page of the platform reads.

According to the same source, 1,050,694 people have already received both doses of COVID vaccine.