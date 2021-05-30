Vaccination Marathons this weekend with Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

New Vaccination Marathon events are taking place this weekend in Romania.

In Bucharest, at the Palace Hall and at the National Library, people who made their first dose with the Pfizer-BioNTech serum, 3 weeks ago, are expected for the booster, as well as those who come for their first dose. Vaccination takes place non-stop until Monday morning at 8.00.

A novelty as an alternative is the possibility of immunization at the Palace Hall with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is administered in a single dose.

Similar events are organized in Botosani, Orsova, Slatina, and at Bran Castle. In Brasov, a caravan will travel for 5 days, through markets and in the busiest areas. Immunization centers are also organized in Petea Customs and at the Targu Mures Airport.