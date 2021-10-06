Valeriu Gheorghita says that immunocompromised people will be immunized with three doses

People with low immune response will be immunized against COVID from the first scheme with three doses of vaccine, the chairman of the National Committee for Coordination of Vaccination Activities against COVID-19, Valeriu Gheorghita said on Wednesday.

"Yesterday the European Medicines Agency authorized the two recommendations for the administration of either an additional dose of vaccine under the first scheme for immunocompromised people which will include both the BioNTech Pfizer vaccine and the Moderna vaccine, which means that we will have an initial three plus at one time a booster at least six months after the initial scheme, and immunocompetent people will have a two-dose scheme at the first vaccination and a booster at least after six months, as currently recommended. That booster dose, which was started on September 28," said the military doctor.

According to him, the additional dose in the initial scheme recommended for people with low immune response is administered at 28 days for both the BioNTech Pfizer vaccine and the Moderna vaccine.He said that they will be updated to allow the introduction of a three-dose vaccination scheme for both the National Electronic Vaccination Registry and the appointment platform.