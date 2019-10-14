Varujan Pambuccian: We will support PNL Government

The leader of the parliamentary group of national minorities, Varujan Pambuccian, said on Monday that the members of his group will support a National Liberal Party (PNL) Government.

"We will support a PNL Government and we have not set conditions for this support, but we have discussed the issues we want from this government, which are broadly issues related to minorities and cults. (...) We would like, for example, for the Department of Cults to remain under the prime minister's office, as it has been until now. We would like to move in the coming year a series of legislative issues that have remained overdue in relation to the minorities, and I do not mean here the framework-law," said Pambuccian, after the meeting with PNL leader Ludovic Orban and other Liberals.

Varujan Pambuccian said that he guarantees for all 17 votes from the parliamentary group of national minorities.

He stressed that the representatives of the national minorities have never wanted to be part of a government.

The leader of the Liberals, Ludovic Orban, said that the discussion was a beneficial one, mentioning that the PNL had always had a partnership relationship with the national minorities.

"Even though we don't know who voted for the motion because it was a secret ballot, we thanked the MPs in the minority group who voted for the motion. I assured everyone that the relationship will remain an equally open relationship, of dialogue, collaboration and a lot of attention for the issue of national minorities," stated the PNL leader.