Vehicle retail and market services rendered to population increase in first four months

The volume of turnover in vehicle and motorcycle trade increased, unadjusted, by 33.5 pct, in the first four months over the similar period of last year, and the volume of turnover in market services rendered to the population rose, unadjusted, by 4.8 pct, according to data published on Tuesday by the National Institute for Statistics (INS).

The official statistic reveals the fact that, in the January 1 - April 30, 2021 period, compared to the January 1 - April 30, 2020 period, the evolution of turnover in retail and wholesale, maintenance and repairing vehicles and motorcycles, unadjusted, was influenced by increases in the turnover for: motorcycle, parts and associated accessories trade, maintenance and repair of motorcycles (+77.6 pct), vehicle trade (+38.8 pct), trade of parts and accessories for vehicles (+29.2 pct) and vehicle maintenance and repair (+16.9 pct).

In the same interval, the volume of turnover in retail and wholesale, maintenance and repair of vehicles and motorcycles, as series adjusted by number of working days and seasonality, increased by 29.6 pct.

The data also shows that the activity of market services rendered to the population, unadjusted, recorded an increase in turnover in the first four months by 4.8 pct compared to the period January 1 - April 30, 2020, influenced by the increase in turnover for: hairdressing and other cosmetic activities (+49.8 pct), the activities of hotels and restaurants (+12.8 pct), and textile and fur dry cleaning activities (+5.5 pct).

Drops were recorded in the activities of tourism agencies and tour operators (-25.6 pct), as well as in gambling and other recreational activities (-5.3 pct).

Furthermore, the activity of market services rendered to the population, as series adjusted by number of working days and seasonality, in the first four months, recorded a turnover by 0.2 pct smaller compared to the same period of last year.