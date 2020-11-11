Veterans Day in Theatres of Operations - Iohannis: Our thoughts are with all our Country's Heroes

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday pointed out, in a message addressed on the occasion of the Veterans Day in the Theatres of Operations, that the Romanian military are true ambassadors of our country, showing his gratitude and respect for their professionalism, proven dedication in the missions they carry out, according to AGERPRES.

"Today, on the occasion of the Veterans Day in the Theatres of Operations, we honour the bravery of our comrades, who, through their professionalism, courage and dedication in the missions they carried out in the theatres of operations, have won the world's appreciation for Romania and the Romanian Army. On this special day, we commemorate our heroes who lost their lives far from the country, under the folds of the Romanian tricolour flag. The pain of the families who lost their sons, wives, fathers, brothers in these combat missions will always be felt, but they will forever remain in our hearts for their supreme sacrifice. We owe to these heroes not only gratitude and respect, but also our continuity on the Euro-Atlantic path. We have an obligation to honour them, to keep their memory alive in our hearts and our prayers and to rise to the heights of the ideals that, through their heroism, they have defended," the head of state underscored.

The President mentioned that, unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is no possibility to commemorate this emblematic day in order to show gratitude to the heroes. "But on this day our thoughts are directed to all the Heroes of our Fatherland," Iohannis added.

He thanked the veterans, the families of the soldiers in the theatres of operations. "I thank the families of the military who are participating in NATO, UN or EU operations in Angola, Afghanistan, Iraq, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Mali and Kosovo for their support of those far away, who are helping to assert Romania in the international community. They are brave inheritors of the fundamental values of the Romanian soldier - honour, dignity, discipline and solidarity, our military are true ambassadors of Romania, where the interests of the country demand it, being appreciated by their commanders and comrades from allied states and partners for professionalism, dedication and spirit of sacrifice. "Thank you, dear and brave veterans, for everything you have done in the service of the Fatherland and the Romanian people, I wish you good health and full success in the activity!," the president's message shows.