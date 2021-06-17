Victor Babes Tragedy Case: Plumber and Technical Service head; placed in home arrest

The magistrates with the District 3 Courthouse have decided, on Wednesday, to place under home arrest, for a period of 30 days, the two employees of the Victor Babes Institute accused of manslaughter in regards to the tragedy in April, when three patients admitted to the mobile ICU unit of the hospital died.

The judges rejected the proposal of prosecutors for preventive arrest of the head of the technical service and a plumber in the hospital, deciding instead on home arrest.

Beside the interdiction to leave their homes without the approval of investigative authorities, the two cannot communicate with the persons harmed, with other defendants, with the witnesses and experts in the case.

The decision is not final and can be contested by both the defendants and the prosecutors.

According to a release of the Bucharest Prosecutor's Office, defendants R.C. (plumber) and P.L.V. (engineer - head of Technical Service of the Dr. Victor Babes Hospital for Infectious and Tropical Diseases) are accused of manslaughter.

On April 12, three patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 died after a malfunction at the ICU truck - the mobile Intensive Care Unit - of the Victor Babes Institute in Bucharest, which led to the oxygen supply of the patients cutting off.

From the first information, the tragedy took place after a sudden increase in pressure in the oxygen installation that the truck was connected to, which led to the complete blocking of the ventilators that were connected to eight patients that were at the time in the ICU truck.