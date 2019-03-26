 
     
Victor Ponta, Corina Cretu, Mihai Tudose open list of Pro Romania for EP election

stiripesurse.ro
pro romania

The Pro Romania Chairman, former (PSD, Social Democratic Party, ed. n.) Premier Victor Ponta, European Commissioner Corina Cretu (also former PSD member, ed. n.) and former PM Mihai Tudose (a former PSD premier, ed. n.) are placed on the first three positions of this party for the 26 May European Parliament election.

The following places are filled with Iurie Leanca (former prime minister of the gov't of the Republic of Moldova, ed. n.), Geanina Puscasu, Gabriela Podasca, Cristian Cosmin, Ioana Petrescu, Mihai Sturzu and Ionela Danciu, on Wednesday announced Victor Ponta in a news conference.

AGERPRES .

