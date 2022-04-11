 
     
Video exhibition dedicated to Roma personalities to run for one month in subway stations

A video exhibition dedicated to Roma personalities, featuring famous British director and actor Charlie Chaplin, Romanian jazz veteran Johnny Raducanu or great violinist Ion Voicu, will be opened on Tuesday, at 11:00 hrs, at the Unirii Square Subway Station.

According to a release of Art Safari, sent on Monday to AGERPRES, the exhibition will be inaugurated in the presence of Mihai Neacsu, director of the National Center for Roma Culture - Romano Kher (CNCR), Dragos Rusu, CNCR coordinator, Ioana Ciocan, General Manager Art Safari and a representative on behalf of Metrorex.

The cultural project, powered by the National Center for Roma Culture - Romano Kher (CNCR), in partnership with Art Safari and Metrorex, will comprise short videos with informative shorts dedicated to a number of 11 Roma personalities and their creation, and will run for a month on the screens in the subway stations on all lines, Agerpres.ro informs.

According to the organizers, the purpose of the exhibition, organized to mark the International Romani Day, is to increase the degree of access and participation of Roma ethnics in cultural life, as well as promotion in Romanian society of Roma culture.

