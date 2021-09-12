 
     
VIDEO Paul Pogba a făcut senzație la un festival din Manchester: Fotbalistul a urcat pe scenă alături de un rapper celebru și a cântat

Paul Pogba

După ce a participat la victoria echipei Manchester United, scor 4-1, cu Newcastle, mijlocaşul francez Paul Pogba s-a dus pe festivalul Parklife, potrivit news.ro.

Pogba a urcat pe scenă alături de rapperul de origine nigeriană Burna Boy, cei doi fiind prieteni.

La festivalul de la Manchester au participat artişti precum Megan Thee Stallion, Skepta, Migos, Disclosure, Jamie xx, Little Simz, slowthai, Koffee, Young Thug.

