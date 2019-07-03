Viorica Dancila: Romanian EU Council Presidency - success; promptitude, efficiency and professionalism proven in 6 months term

Romania's Presidency of the Council of the EU was a success, as it took place in a complex and dynamic context marked by the European elections and the developments related to Brexit, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Wednesday.

"It has been a successful office, in which Romania has proved to be strongly attached to European values and has acted to strengthen the European project, for a Union of the citizens, of our liberties, our efforts and our combined capacities. In the 6 months of our term, we have proven promptitude, efficiency and professionalism, given that Romania's presidency of the Council of the EU took place in a complex and dynamic context, marked by the European elections, as well as the developments related to Brexit, by an ever-changing international environment. The Presidency of the the Council of the EU has had a great significance for Romania, which has led to significant results, for us as well as for the EU. The Romanian Government (...) has made a sustained effort in these six months. Romanians can be proud of our results, as a country," the prime minister said at the review presentation of the rotating presidency of the EU Council.

The head of the Executive added that the actions of the six months of term were circumscribed to the motto of the Romanian presidency: "Cohesion, a common European value".

"We have promoted cohesion amongst Member States, between regions and communities, among citizens. We have thus acted on the belief that the EU can move forward in the spirit of the founding ideas of the European project, only by maintaining cohesion and overcoming the gaps between Member States in all their forms of expression. The rights and freedoms of all citizens are respected in a strong Europe and no one is left behind," Viorica Dancila added.

The head of the Government showed out that the Bucharest authorities have confirmed that Romania has an important say in the European project.

"The review is impressive. About 2,500 meetings and events, of which over 2,000 meetings of the working groups, 64 EU Council ministerial meetings, a total of 300 events organized in Romania, as well as the hosting of the Sibiu Summit. We can talk about a record review: 90 legislative files closed in a three-month record time until the end of the European Parliament legislative activity, one file per day on average. (...) We add 84 conclusions of the EU Council adopted on multiple topics of common interest, numerous presidency progress reports drawn up, Council decision approved," the premier specified.

At the same time, Prime Minister Dancila said, the Romanian Presidency of the EU Council has prepared and supported the position of the European Union in various international fora.

"In addition to these, there has been an extremely dense program of visits and political meetings attended by members of the Government. As Prime Minister I had six working visits in Brussels, I received a visit of several counterparts in Bucharest and I participated in many high level events organized in the context of the presidency. We have campaigned for the observance of the rights and freedoms of all citizens, and equally for the promotion of Romania's interests and for the establishment of dialogue as the main decision-making instrument. We have had good consultations with the European leaders on the files on the EU agenda and on the priorities as a member state," the prime minister said.

Romania was the first state to hold the rotating presidency, which presented at the Prime Minister level the priorities in in the plenary session of the European Economic and Social Committee, the prime minister pointed out

"We advocated for the advancement of the social dimension, the promotion of gender equality and the fight against anti-Semitism, xenophobia and hate speech. We have advocated that the Bucharest Children's Declaration be drawn up under the auspices of the Romanian Presidency, an instrument that establishes the basis for child and young people consultation in the decision-making process of the European Union," the Prime Minister stressed.

The Prime Minister stressed that the concrete results obtained by Romania during the presidency of the Council of the EU make the Union "more cohesive, more united, stronger".

"We have had many successes on all four key pillars that we have set out in our priority agenda: Convergence Europe, Europe of Security, Europe - Global Actor, Europe of Common Values. (...) The EU Agenda under the Presidency of Romania has been marked by developments on a number of horizontal dossiers of major relevance to the future of the European project, such as the 2021 - 2027 multiannual financial framework, the management of the Brexit process or the definition of the 2019-2024 strategic agenda. At the same time, during our term, were formulated a series of crucial decisions in relation to many of the European Union's policies such as the ones in the social field, the energy field, climate change, the digital single market and the internal security of the European Union and of the Economic and Monetary Union. After Romania's presidency office at the Council of the European Union, both the European path of the Western Balkan states, the Union's commitment to the Eastern Partnership partners as well as the geopolitical relevance of the Black Sea are re-positioned on the agenda of the EU priorities," Dancila said.

According to the prime minister, during the Romanian presidency, the strengthening of the dialogue between the Member States and the European institutions, between the Member States and the citizens has been achieved, as well as the strengthening of the citizens' trust in the European institutions.

"We have contributed to the definition of the future of the European Union. We have acted towards more cohesion in Europe. We have worked for a safer Europe and for strengthening the external borders. We have worked to promote digitization and innovation. We have delivered results for strengthening the energy Union and combating climate change. We have worked for strengthening the economic and monetary Union and making the European economy more resilient to crises. We have helped to strengthen the role of the European Union in the world and in the vicinity. We have actively maintained the Union's enlargement agenda, a policy of considerable strategic importance," added Viorica Dancila.

At the end of the review, the Romanian prime minister wished good luck to the Finnish Presidency of the EU Council and assured that Romania, with the experience of this mandate, will continue to act towards the goal of consolidating the European Union, strengthening European policies and promoting solidarity and unity inside the EU.

"I welcome the fact that the negotiations between the Member States within the European institutional framework have produced a formula for the appointment at the helm of the European institutions. The Romanian Government is willing to work with the new leadership of the European institutions to advance the European project," said Viorica Dancila.