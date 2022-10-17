Water level in Danube Delta lakes rises in last two weeks

The water level on some lakes and canals in the Danube Delta Biosphere Reserve (RBDD) increased this month, after some of them almost dried up two months ago, but the situation remains worrying, according to the RBDD Governor Gabriel Marinov, told Agerpres.

He told AGERPRES on Monday for that the water level increased in the Reserve, but not enough.

"It is worrying that the flow of the Danube at the entrance to the country started to decrease and reached 2,800 cubic meters per second, compared to 4,500 cubic meters per second, which was the annual average of this period. The water level in the reserve increased, but not enough," said the Governor of the Reserve, Gabriel Marinov.

In August, the first half of September, six lakes in the RBDD completely dried up, and another 18 recorded a water level drop of at least 50%, due to the drought, the low flow of the Danube or the unclogging works.

Among the dry lakes is the strictly protected Saraturi-Murighiol area, as well as Purcelu, Morunu and Babinti lakes. Also, Casla, the lake on the outskirts of Tulcea, was 90% dry, but in the last two weeks the water has returned to the lake.