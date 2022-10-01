We have the necessary gas quantities, Romania won't suffer from lack of gas this winter (Premier)

Romania has the necessary quantities of gas, our country will not suffer the lack of gas in the winter of 2022-2023, on Saturday said Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca, who was in Sofia to attend the launch event of the commercial exploitation of the Greece - Bulgaria Interconnector.

"It is an activity that we have been waiting for a long time, because the operationalization of this interconnector, in practice, highlights the steps we have taken to identify new energy sources and, of course, to diversify the gas transport networks, so that the Southern Corridor can ensure connectivity on the project we started and implemented together with Bulgaria, Hungary and Austria, we are talking about the BRUA project. Through this interconnector, practically, the BRUA project's value is realized and it also helps us to be able to support the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine through the quantities of gas that can be transported through this corridor," Nicolae Ciuca said in a statement given to the press at the headquarters of the Romanian Embassy in Sofia.

Nicolae Ciuca added that, in the context of his trip to Sofia, he had a meeting with the Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic's government, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, with whom he discussed the aspects related to the operationalization of this interconnector.

"As such, at this moment, I can give assurances that we have the necessary quantities of gas, and our country will not suffer in the winter of 2022-2023 from the lack of gas," he pointed out.

The Premier said that he also had a meeting with the President of Bulgaria, Rumen Radev, with whom he talked about the steps to be taken to increase the gas transit capacity.

"We discussed this topic because together we came to the conclusion that it is necessary for the national gas transport companies to be able to work together better and use European funds, because increasing the gas transport capacity is not only for the benefit of our country, but it is for the benefit of all the countries in the region and we also ensure a greater transport capacity for Central Europe," PM Ciuca explained.

The prime minister added that he also discussed with the Bulgarian president about the projects for ensuring navigability on the Danube, but also about the construction of a second Giurgiu - Ruse bridge. AGERPRES