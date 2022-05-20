Weather Administration: Chernobyl smoke cloud to move to eastern Ukraine and southwestern Russia

The Chernobyl (Ukraine) smoke cloud will move to eastern Ukraine and southwestern Russia between May 20 and 22, 2022, as the prevailing wind direction will be from west to east, informs the National Meteorological Administration (ANM) on Friday.

"Considering the simulations of the numerical models run within the National Meteorological Administration regarding the movement of the smoke cloud in the Chernobyl area, Ukraine, during the period May 20-22, it is estimated that the dominant wind direction will be from west to east, so the evolution trend of the cloud of smoke will be of moving to eastern Ukraine and southwestern Russia. The wind will be moderate, with intensifications on Saturday (May 21) and on Saturday night to Sunday (May 21/22), when gusts will be recorded, mainly with speeds of 55 - 65 km / h," a press release posted on the website of the institution reads, Agerpres.ro informs.

According to meteorologists, in the area of evolution of the cloud of smoke, between May 20 and 22, the probability of precipitation will be higher on Saturday.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES) announced on Wednesday that a large fire had broken out in the Vishhorod district of the Kyiv region, in the forest near the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, affecting an area of 45 hectares.