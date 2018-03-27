Weightlifter Ionut Ilie wins bronze medals at European Weightlifting Championships

Romanian weightlifter Ionut Ilie won on Tuesday the bronze medals in clean and jerk (154 kg) and total (283 kg) in the 62-kg weight category of the European Weightlifting Championships in Izvorani, Romania.

Ionut Ilie picked up 145, 152 and 154 pounds in clean and jerk. At this style, the gold medal went to Sota Mishvelidze (Georgia), 165 kg, and the silver one to Stilyan Grozdev (Bulgaria), 158 kg.After two days of competition, Romania has seven medals. On the first day, Elena Andries won three gold medals (snatch, clean and jerk and total) in the 48-kg category and Ilie Ciotoiu two bronze ones (clean and jerk and total) at 56 kg. On Tuesday, Ionut Ilie won two other bronze medals (clean and jerk and total) at the 62-kg category.The European Weightlifting Championships are held from March 26 to April 1 at the Izvorani Olympic Complex. Romania also hosted the European Weightlifting Championships in 1972 in Constanta and in 2009 in Bucharest.

AGERPRES .