Zeljko Reiner - Vice-President of Croatian Parliament, decorated by President Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis signed on Wednesday the decree for the decoration of academician Zeljko Reiner, vice-president of the Parliament of the Republic of Croatia, told Agerpres.

According to the Presidential Administration, the head of state conferred the National Order "For Merit" in the Grand Cross rank to Zeljko Reiner as a sign of appreciation for "the important involvement in the development and deepening of cooperation on multiple levels between our country and the Republic of Croatia, for the promotion of Romania's image in the Croatian space".