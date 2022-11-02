 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Zeljko Reiner - Vice-President of Croatian Parliament, decorated by President Klaus Iohannis

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis signed on Wednesday the decree for the decoration of academician Zeljko Reiner, vice-president of the Parliament of the Republic of Croatia, told Agerpres.

According to the Presidential Administration, the head of state conferred the National Order "For Merit" in the Grand Cross rank to Zeljko Reiner as a sign of appreciation for "the important involvement in the development and deepening of cooperation on multiple levels between our country and the Republic of Croatia, for the promotion of Romania's image in the Croatian space".

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.