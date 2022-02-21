'100 years of diplomatic relations between Romania and Japan' exhibition, at National Museum of History as of Wednesday

An exhibition entitled "100 years of diplomatic relations between Romania and Japan" is set to open on Wednesday, at 4.30 pm, at the National Museum of History of Romania.

According to a press release of the MNIR (the National Museum of History of Romania) sent to AGERPRES on Monday, the exhibition is organized by the Diplomatic Archives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in partnership with the Embassy of Japan and the National Museum of History of Romania, and the opening will take place in the presence of Japan's Ambassador to Romania Hiroshi Ueda.

The varnishing will also include an artistic moment by Flavia and Taisuke Sasaki, who will recite "La Steaua" [To the Star] and "Somnoroase pasarele" [Drowsy Birds] poems written by Romanian poet Mihai Eminescu in Japanese.

The exhibition highlights the close historical connection existing between the two countries, reflected in the main areas of Romanian-Japanese cooperation, Agerpres.ro informs.

It will also include numerous documents and photographs made available by the Diplomatic Archives of the Romanian and Japanese Foreign Ministries, showing the first agreements signed between the sovereigns of the two countries at the end of the 19th century, the interwar period, with the visit of King Carol II to Japan (1920), the resumption of the activity of the Romanian Legation in Tokyo (June 1921), under the leadership of Edgar Mavrocordat, and the opening of the Japanese Legation in Bucharest (March 1922), its first leader being Genshiro Nishi.

The exhibition illustrates the work of two exceptional diplomats accredited in Tokyo and Bucharest, respectively: Gheorghe Bagulescu (1890-1963), author of remarkable works dedicated to Japanese culture and owner of an impressive collection of Japanese art, respectively Chiune Sugihara (1900-1986), who in 1984 was awarded the title 'Righteous Among the Nations' by the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Institute in Jerusalem.

Also, several valuable objects from the patrimony of the National Museum of History of Romania will be exhibited, highlighting the Romanian-Japanese relations (orders and decorations, patents, works of art).

The exhibition presents the main landmarks in Romanian-Japanese trade and economic relations, as well as bilateral cultural relations.

The exhibition will be open until March 6 and can be visited from Wednesday to Sunday, between 9.00 am and 5.00 pm, in compliance with the health protection regulations in force.