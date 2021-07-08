112,800 doses of Moderna vaccine and 64,800 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine to arrive to Romania today

A number of 112,800 doses of Moderna vaccine and 64,800 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine will arrive to Romania on Thursday, the National Coordinating Committee for activities on vaccination against COVID-19 announced.

The doses of Moderna vaccine will be stored in the warehouse of the National Company "Unifarm" SA, and those of Johnson & Johnson will arrive at the "Cantacuzino" National Institute for Medical-Military Research and Development.

Both shipments are provided by the manufacturing company, and the doses of vaccines will be brought to Bucharest by land.To date, 1,366,800 doses of Moderna vaccine have been received, and 718,578 have already been used to immunize the population.Also, so far, Romania has received 922,900 doses of vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson, and 329,357 have already been used to immunize the population.