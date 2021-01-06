15 migrants from Syria, found hidden in a lorry in Varsand Border Point

The Varsand Border Crossing Authorities found 15 migrants from Syria who were planning to leave the country illegally, hiding in an articulated lorry carrying tires, on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, according to AGERPRES.

The lorry was driven by a Romanian citizen, who was transporting tires from a company in Romania to France.

"Following the thorough control of the means of transport, fifteen foreign citizens were discovered inside it, hidden in the cargo compartment, above the tires. The persons were taken and transported to the Border Police Sector headquarters where the police found that the group consists of twelve adults and three minors, citizens of Syria, aged between 14 and 26 years old," informs the Arad Border Police.

The young people said they wanted to cross the border illegally to reach Western Europe.