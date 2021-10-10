1,603 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, including 31 children

A number of 16,179 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 are hospitalized in specialized health facilities, including 447 children, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Sunday.

According to the cited source, 1,603 patients, 31 children included, are in intensive care.

In Romania, 109,407 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in isolation at home and 14,775 are in institutional isolation.Also, 62,952 people are in quarantine at home and 252 people are in institutionalized quarantine.