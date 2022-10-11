174 COVID-19 Omicron cases reported in Romania, Oct.3-9, including 173 of BA.5 subvariant cases

The National Public Health Institute (INSP) informed on Tuesday that in the October 3 - 9 week, Romania reported 174 sequences of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron, told Agerpres.

According to INSP, as of September 25, 2022, 9,303 COVID-19 Omicron cases were confirmed.

Of these, the BA.2 subvariant was detected in 2,972 cases (32%).

The BA.4 sub-variant was detected in one case, and the BA.5 sub-variant in 173.

So far, the BA.5 subvariant was detected in 2,895 cases (31.1%).

According to INSP, as of October 9, 17,636 sequences were reported to the INSP - CNSCBT.

Out of the 174 sequencing investigations of last week 44 were reported by the Matei Bals Institute and 40 by INCDMM Cantacuzino.