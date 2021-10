As many as 20,323 people with SARS-CoV-2 are hospitalized in health facilities, of which 471 are children, the Strategic Communication Group announced on Sunday.

According to the source, 1,846 patients are admitted to intensive care, of which 39 are children.

On the territory of Romania, 149,426 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 16,954 are in institutional isolation. Also, 58,851 people are in home quarantine, and 93 are in institutional quarantine.